Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 0.81%, Nifty up by 0.77%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹149.65, 0.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79954.8, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹151.2 and a low of ₹145.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 152.21 10 151.76 20 148.15 50 156.85 100 171.54 300 163.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹151.55, ₹154.03, & ₹155.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹147.8, ₹146.53, & ₹144.05.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -36.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.85 & P/B is at 3.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 66.59% with a target price of ₹50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.88% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.52% in june to 0.88% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.