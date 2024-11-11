Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 0.81%, Nifty up by 0.77%

Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 148 and closed at 149.65. The stock reached a high of 151.2 and a low of 145.3 during the trading session.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price 149.65, 0.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79954.8, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 151.2 and a low of 145.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5152.21
10151.76
20148.15
50156.85
100171.54
300163.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 151.55, 154.03, & 155.3, whereas it has key support levels at 147.8, 146.53, & 144.05.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -36.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.85 & P/B is at 3.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 66.59% with a target price of 50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.88% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.52% in june to 0.88% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price up 0.81% today to trade at 149.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sanghvi Movers are falling today, but its peers Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Dhunseri Investments, Rishi Laser are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.77% & 0.59% each respectively.

