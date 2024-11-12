Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 0.1%, Nifty down by -0.03%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 147.45 and closed slightly higher at 147.50. The stock reached a high of 150.15 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was 147. Overall, the stock showed minimal movement with a narrow trading range.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance CorporationShare Price Today on 12-11-2024
Indian Railway Finance CorporationShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:00 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price 147.5, 0.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79517.09, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 150.15 and a low of 147 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5152.21
10151.76
20148.15
50156.85
100171.54
300163.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 150.67, 153.88, & 156.55, whereas it has key support levels at 144.79, 142.12, & 138.91.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -59.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.62 & P/B is at 3.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 66.10% with a target price of 50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.88% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.52% in june to 0.88% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price up 0.1% today to trade at 147.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Dhunseri Investments are falling today, but its peers Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Rishi Laser are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.03% & 0.03% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 0.1%, Nifty down by -0.03%

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

262.75
11:01 AM | 12 NOV 2024
5.85 (2.28%)

Tata Motors share price

795.15
11:01 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-9.6 (-1.19%)

Tata Steel share price

146.70
11:01 AM | 12 NOV 2024
1.75 (1.21%)

Bharat Electronics share price

297.65
11:01 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-2 (-0.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

650.00
10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
26.1 (4.18%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,880.10
10:51 AM | 12 NOV 2024
13.1 (0.7%)

Federal Bank share price

208.20
10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.45 (0.22%)

Coforge share price

8,072.55
10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
9.15 (0.11%)
More from 52 Week High

Borosil Renewables share price

478.10
10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-25 (-4.97%)

Piramal Pharma share price

257.65
10:51 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-12 (-4.45%)

BLS International Services share price

404.45
10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-16.55 (-3.93%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

12,988.55
10:49 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-499.4 (-3.7%)
More from Top Losers

Triveni Turbines share price

681.00
10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
54.95 (8.78%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

651.50
10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
49.65 (8.25%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,272.40
10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
83.65 (7.04%)

HBL Power Systems share price

574.00
10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
35.55 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.