Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 0.1%, Nifty down by -0.03%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:00 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹147.5, 0.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79517.09, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹150.15 and a low of ₹147 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 152.21 10 151.76 20 148.15 50 156.85 100 171.54 300 163.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹150.67, ₹153.88, & ₹156.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹144.79, ₹142.12, & ₹138.91.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -59.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.62 & P/B is at 3.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 66.10% with a target price of ₹50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.88% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.52% in june to 0.88% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.