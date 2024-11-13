Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are down by -2.27%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹ 144.85 and closed at ₹ 142.1. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 145.9 and a low of ₹ 141.2. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing lower than its opening price.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:10 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹142.1, -2.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78202.82, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹145.9 and a low of ₹141.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 152.21 10 151.76 20 148.15 50 156.31 100 171.38 300 163.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹148.62, ₹151.99, & ₹153.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹143.52, ₹141.79, & ₹138.42.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.20 & P/B is at 3.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 64.81% with a target price of ₹50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.88% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.52% in june to 0.88% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.