Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 161.25 and closed slightly lower at 161.10. The stock reached a high of 164.50 during the day and recorded a low of 160.80.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price 161.1, 0.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83253.46, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 164.5 and a low of 160.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5166.78
10170.02
20175.29
50185.68
100176.95
300152.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 163.15, 165.64, & 166.97, whereas it has key support levels at 159.33, 158.0, & 155.51.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -28.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.46 & P/B is at 4.13.

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price has gained 0.31% today to trade at 161.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.21% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndian Railway Finance Corporation share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

213.15
12:01 PM | 18 SEP 2024
5.4 (2.6%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

131.80
12:01 PM | 18 SEP 2024
-1.25 (-0.94%)

State Bank Of India

791.85
12:01 PM | 18 SEP 2024
8.8 (1.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

292.15
12:01 PM | 18 SEP 2024
-2.4 (-0.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Graphite India

581.60
11:59 AM | 18 SEP 2024
46.6 (8.71%)

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

2,395.00
11:57 AM | 18 SEP 2024
179 (8.08%)

Samvardhana Motherson International

205.85
11:59 AM | 18 SEP 2024
10.75 (5.51%)

Bikaji Foods International

913.00
11:59 AM | 18 SEP 2024
47.65 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,100.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,130.00-150.00
    Delhi
    73,510.00180.00
    Kolkata
    73,540.00250.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue