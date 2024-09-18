Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|166.78
|10
|170.02
|20
|175.29
|50
|185.68
|100
|176.95
|300
|152.56
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹163.15, ₹165.64, & ₹166.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹159.33, ₹158.0, & ₹155.51.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -28.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66%
The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price has gained 0.31% today to trade at ₹161.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
