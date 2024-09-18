Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹ 161.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 161.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 164.50 during the day and recorded a low of ₹ 160.80.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 166.78 10 170.02 20 175.29 50 185.68 100 176.95 300 152.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹163.15, ₹165.64, & ₹166.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹159.33, ₹158.0, & ₹155.51.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -28.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.46 & P/B is at 4.13.

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter.