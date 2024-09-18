Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 161.25 and closed slightly lower at 161.10. The stock reached a high of 164.50 during the day and recorded a low of 160.80.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price 161.1, 0.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83253.46, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 164.5 and a low of 160.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5166.78
10170.02
20175.29
50185.68
100176.95
300152.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 163.15, 165.64, & 166.97, whereas it has key support levels at 159.33, 158.0, & 155.51.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -28.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.46 & P/B is at 4.13.

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price has gained 0.31% today to trade at 161.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.21% each respectively.

