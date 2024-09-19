Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are down by -3.44%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹153.05, -3.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83114.24, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹161.05 and a low of ₹151.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 164.94 10 168.23 20 174.31 50 185.34 100 177.07 300 152.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹162.52, ₹166.49, & ₹168.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹156.54, ₹154.53, & ₹150.56.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was 27.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.05 & P/B is at 4.08.

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter.