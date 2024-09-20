Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are up by 3.7%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹ 156 and closed at ₹ 160.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 163.4 and a low of ₹ 154.55 during the session.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹160.95, 3.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84391.63, up by 1.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹163.4 and a low of ₹154.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 163.46 10 166.48 20 173.24 50 184.74 100 177.17 300 153.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹160.26, ₹165.28, & ₹169.56, whereas it has key support levels at ₹150.96, ₹146.68, & ₹141.66.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was 81.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.38 & P/B is at 4.00.

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter.