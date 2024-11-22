Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 1.04%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹ 141.6 and closed at ₹ 142.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 143.25 and a low of ₹ 139.7 during the trading session.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:10 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹142.15, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78078.73, up by 1.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹143.25 and a low of ₹139.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 141.63 10 146.31 20 146.19 50 152.33 100 169.44 300 163.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹144.74, ₹147.68, & ₹149.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹139.8, ₹137.8, & ₹134.86.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -53.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.47 & P/B is at 3.60.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 64.83% with a target price of ₹50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.15% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.55% in june to 0.15% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.