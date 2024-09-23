Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are down by -1.18%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹ 163.5 and closed at ₹ 159.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 163.5 and a low of ₹ 158.2 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹159.5, -1.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84708.38, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹163.5 and a low of ₹158.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 162.34 10 165.27 20 172.28 50 183.93 100 177.28 300 153.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹164.89, ₹168.45, & ₹173.61, whereas it has key support levels at ₹156.17, ₹151.01, & ₹147.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -22.92% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.63 & P/B is at 4.16.



The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter.