Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 3.83%, Nifty up by 1.69%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹ 148.4 and closed at ₹ 147.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 150.6 and a low of ₹ 146.65 during the day, indicating some volatility in its price movement. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:08 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹147.6, 3.83% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80451.76, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹150.6 and a low of ₹146.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 141.38 10 144.15 20 146.51 50 151.25 100 168.81 300 162.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹143.77, ₹145.36, & ₹147.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹140.12, ₹138.06, & ₹136.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was 3.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.56 & P/B is at 3.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 66.12% with a target price of ₹50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.15% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.55% in june to 0.15% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.