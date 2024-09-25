Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are down by -1.1%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 158.8 and closed at ₹ 157.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 158.9 and a low of ₹ 156.4 during the trading session.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:10 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹157.05, -1.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84906.17, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹158.9 and a low of ₹156.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 160.80 10 164.23 20 171.19 50 183.20 100 177.30 300 154.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹159.7, ₹161.17, & ₹161.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹157.45, ₹156.67, & ₹155.2.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -64.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.09 & P/B is at 4.09.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}