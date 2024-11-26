Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹ 146.35 and closed at ₹ 147. The stock reached a high of ₹ 147.3 and a low of ₹ 145 during the trading session. Overall, the stock showed a slight upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:24 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹147, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80017.82, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹147.3 and a low of ₹145 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 141.38 10 144.15 20 146.51 50 151.25 100 168.81 300 162.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹149.33, ₹152.37, & ₹154.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹144.63, ₹142.97, & ₹139.93.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -55.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.40 & P/B is at 3.72.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 65.99% with a target price of ₹50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.15% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.55% in june to 0.15% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.