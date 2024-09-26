Indian Railway Finance Corporation share are up by 0.51%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:00 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹157.7, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85397.19, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹159.55 and a low of ₹154.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 159.77 10 163.28 20 169.97 50 182.30 100 177.28 300 154.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹158.14, ₹159.59, & ₹160.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹155.81, ₹154.93, & ₹153.48.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -66.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.72 & P/B is at 4.04.

The company has a 86.36% promoter holding, 0.52% MF holding, & 1.11% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.71% in march to 0.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.08% in march to 1.11% in the june quarter.