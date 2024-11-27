Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 2.79%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:13 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹150.95, 2.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80033.17, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹151.7 and a low of ₹145.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 141.38 10 144.15 20 146.51 50 151.25 100 168.81 300 162.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹147.61, ₹148.65, & ₹149.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹145.29, ₹144.01, & ₹142.97.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -55.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.47 & P/B is at 3.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 66.88% with a target price of ₹50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.15% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.55% in june to 0.15% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.