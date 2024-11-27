Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 2.79%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 146.7 and closed at 150.95. The stock reached a high of 151.7 and a low of 145.85 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:13 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price 150.95, 2.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80033.17, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 151.7 and a low of 145.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5141.38
10144.15
20146.51
50151.25
100168.81
300162.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 147.61, 148.65, & 149.93, whereas it has key support levels at 145.29, 144.01, & 142.97.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -55.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.47 & P/B is at 3.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 66.88% with a target price of 50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.15% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.55% in june to 0.15% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price up 2.79% today to trade at 150.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Ravinder Heights are falling today, but its peers Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.01% & 0.04% each respectively.

