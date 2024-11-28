Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are up by 1.99%, Nifty down by -0.79%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹ 151.45 and closed at ₹ 153.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 155.65 and a low of ₹ 150.5 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend with a closing price higher than the opening price.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:29 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price ₹153.5, 1.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79448.57, down by -0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹155.65 and a low of ₹150.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 142.69 10 143.40 20 146.88 50 150.85 100 168.55 300 162.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹152.9, ₹155.23, & ₹158.76, whereas it has key support levels at ₹147.04, ₹143.51, & ₹141.18.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -7.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 30.24 & P/B is at 3.82.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 67.43% with a target price of ₹50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.15% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.55% in june to 0.15% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.