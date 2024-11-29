Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price are down by -2.61%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 153 and closed at 149.4. The stock reached a high of 153 and a low of 149 during the trading session.

Indian Railway Finance CorporationShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:18 today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares are trading at price 149.4, -2.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79791.78, up by 0.95%. The stock has hit a high of 153 and a low of 149 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5144.40
10143.24
20147.50
50150.45
100168.30
300162.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 155.74, 158.25, & 160.84, whereas it has key support levels at 150.64, 148.05, & 145.54.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Railway Finance Corporation was -38.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.66% & ROA of 1.31% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 30.82 & P/B is at 3.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 66.53% with a target price of 50.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.15% MF holding, & 1.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.55% in june to 0.15% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 1.11% in june to 1.09% in the september quarter.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price down -2.61% today to trade at 149.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Ravinder Heights are falling today, but its peers Dhunseri Investments are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.88% & 0.95% each respectively.

