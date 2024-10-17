Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -0.29%, Nifty down by -0.51%

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last trading day for IREDA, the stock opened at ₹ 222 and closed at ₹ 220.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 224.35, while the lowest price was ₹ 220.3.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:08 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹220.5, -0.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81143.3, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹224.35 and a low of ₹220.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 227.53 10 224.92 20 226.89 50 236.29 100 224.95 300 188.42

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was -61.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.16 & P/B is at 6.37.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in to 2.02% in the quarter.