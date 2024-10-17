Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -0.29%, Nifty down by -0.51%

IREDA Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|227.53
|10
|224.92
|20
|226.89
|50
|236.29
|100
|224.95
|300
|188.42
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was -61.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in to 2.02% in the quarter.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price down -0.29% today to trade at ₹220.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE are falling today, but its peers null, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.44% each respectively.