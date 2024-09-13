Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -0.37%, Nifty down by -0.12%

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 232.65 and closed at 231.8. The stock reached a high of 235.4 and a low of 230 during the day.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:02 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 231.8, -0.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82911.22, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 235.4 and a low of 230 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5229.72
10237.11
20241.90
50247.77
100212.24
300175.12

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was -11.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

NA

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.77 .

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price down -0.37% today to trade at 231.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers JSW Infrastructure, null, Tata Technologies, GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.12% & -0.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -0.37%, Nifty down by -0.12%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
11:03 AM | 13 SEP 2024
2.4 (1.58%)

Bandhan Bank

204.65
11:03 AM | 13 SEP 2024
7.6 (3.86%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.10
11:03 AM | 13 SEP 2024
2.35 (1.74%)

Tata Power

444.45
11:03 AM | 13 SEP 2024
4.65 (1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sammaan Capital

172.60
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
11.55 (7.17%)

Kalyan Jewellers India

738.55
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
49.05 (7.11%)

Campus Activewear

335.40
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
20.4 (6.48%)

IDBI Bank

93.34
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
5.4 (6.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.000.00
    Chennai
    72,220.000.00
    Delhi
    72,890.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue