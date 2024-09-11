Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -0.75%, Nifty up by 0.15%

At 11 Sep 11:04 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹231.85, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82006.79, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹240 and a low of ₹231.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 232.16 10 241.71 20 243.33 50 246.20 100 210.77 300 174.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹238.83, ₹244.66, & ₹249.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹227.79, ₹222.58, & ₹216.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was 62.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.93 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.36% with a target price of ₹180.0.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in june quarter.