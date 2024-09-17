Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -1.27%, Nifty up by 0.07%

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 229.8 and closed at 225.35. The stock reached a high of 230.4 and a low of 225.05 during the day.

Published17 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:21 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 225.35, -1.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83077.95, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 230.4 and a low of 225.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5230.01
10232.66
20241.27
50249.03
100213.37
300175.72

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was -29.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

NA

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 42.97 .

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price down -1.27% today to trade at 225.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Technologies, GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE are falling today, but its peers JSW Infrastructure, null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.11% each respectively.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
