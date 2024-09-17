Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -1.27%, Nifty up by 0.07%

At 17 Sep 11:21 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹225.35, -1.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83077.95, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹230.4 and a low of ₹225.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 230.01 10 232.66 20 241.27 50 249.03 100 213.37 300 175.72

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was -29.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

NA From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 42.97 .

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.