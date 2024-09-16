Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -1.38%, Nifty up by 0.13%

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 232.25 and closed at ₹ 228.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 233.60 and a low of ₹ 227.50 during the day.

At 16 Sep 11:15 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹228.4, -1.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82987.74, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹233.6 and a low of ₹227.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 230.01 10 232.66 20 241.27 50 249.03 100 213.37 300 175.72

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was -26.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.57 .

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.