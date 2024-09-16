Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -1.38%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Hello User
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 232.25 and closed at 228.40. The stock reached a high of 233.60 and a low of 227.50 during the day.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:15 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 228.4, -1.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82987.74, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 233.6 and a low of 227.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5230.01
10232.66
20241.27
50249.03
100213.37
300175.72

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was -26.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.57 .

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price down -1.38% today to trade at 228.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE are falling today, but its peers null, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.12% each respectively.

