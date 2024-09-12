Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -1.49%, Nifty up by 0.34%

At 12 Sep 11:08 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹225.55, -1.49% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81792.08, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹231.5 and a low of ₹224.8 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|231.03
|10
|239.72
|20
|242.84
|50
|247.00
|100
|211.53
|300
|174.83
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹236.44, ₹244.22, & ₹248.44, whereas it has key support levels at ₹224.44, ₹220.22, & ₹212.44.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was -8.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price down -1.49% today to trade at ₹225.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure are falling today, but its peers null, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.34% & 0.33% each respectively.
