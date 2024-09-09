Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are down by -2.22%, Nifty up by 0.16%

At 09 Sep 11:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹222.4, -2.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81349.33, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹228.3 and a low of ₹221.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|235.31
|10
|245.42
|20
|244.56
|50
|245.63
|100
|210.03
|300
|174.25
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹233.26, ₹239.2, & ₹242.69, whereas it has key support levels at ₹223.83, ₹220.34, & ₹214.4.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was 42.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in june quarter.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price down -2.22% today to trade at ₹222.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.2% each respectively.