Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are up by 4.95%, Nifty up by 0.09%

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 228.1 and closed at 234.3. The stock reached a high of 239.35 and a low of 228.1 during the session. This indicates a positive movement, with the price increasing from the opening to the closing.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:11 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 234.3, 4.95% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81656.57, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 239.35 and a low of 228.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5235.31
10245.42
20244.56
50245.63
100210.03
300174.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 227.29, 231.57, & 234.9, whereas it has key support levels at 219.68, 216.35, & 212.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was 237.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 41.99 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.18% with a target price of 180.0.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in june quarter.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price has gained 4.95% today to trade at 234.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.09% & 0.12% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are up by 4.95%, Nifty up by 0.09%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

434.55
11:13 AM | 10 SEP 2024
16.7 (4%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.95
11:12 AM | 10 SEP 2024
4.9 (3.68%)

Tata Steel

149.05
11:13 AM | 10 SEP 2024
-0.35 (-0.23%)

Bharat Electronics

284.35
11:12 AM | 10 SEP 2024
2.8 (0.99%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Prism Johnson

185.90
11:06 AM | 10 SEP 2024
11.7 (6.72%)

One 97 Communications

662.90
11:06 AM | 10 SEP 2024
34.9 (5.56%)

Allcargo Logistics

69.11
11:06 AM | 10 SEP 2024
3.6 (5.5%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

559.65
11:06 AM | 10 SEP 2024
28.05 (5.28%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue