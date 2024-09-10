Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share are up by 4.95%, Nifty up by 0.09%

At 10 Sep 11:11 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹234.3, 4.95% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81656.57, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹239.35 and a low of ₹228.1 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|235.31
|10
|245.42
|20
|244.56
|50
|245.63
|100
|210.03
|300
|174.25
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹227.29, ₹231.57, & ₹234.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹219.68, ₹216.35, & ₹212.07.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency was 237.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in june quarter.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price has gained 4.95% today to trade at ₹234.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as