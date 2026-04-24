Is India's retail investor story losing its stickiness?

Niti KiranMayur Bhalerao
3 min read24 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Fiscal 2026 witnessed a reversal in retail flows after six years of relentless accumulation totaling ₹4.6 trillion.(Bloomberg)
Summary
 After six years of relentless buying, India’s mom-and-pop investors are retreating to the sidelines. As ‘transient’ traders replace the long-term cohorts, sophisticated desks are moving in to anchor the market.

The post-pandemic era saw the Indian retail investor evolve into a formidable market force, but is the tide finally turning? After years of relentless accumulation, an interplay of lofty valuations and geopolitical friction has triggered a pivot toward caution.

From turning net sellers for the first time in six years to participation patterns becoming increasingly transient and episodic, Mint decodes the moves of these mom-and-pop investors in fiscal 2026, based on the latest data disclosures by the National Stock Exchange.

Participation skew

The cash market segment currently shows a highly skewed, long-tailed participation pattern that challenges the narrative of a stable retail base. Data for fiscal 2026 reveals a sharp concentration of ‘transient’ activity: single-day traders alone account for 24% of the base. This concentration intensifies at the lower end of the spectrum, where those trading 10 days or fewer constitute a dominant 69% of active investors. Conversely, the ‘stickier’ segment—investors trading for over 100 days—has thinned to a mere 2.9%.

This shift raises critical questions regarding the underlying stability of retail liquidity.

“Retail liquidity in the cash market is uneven and unstable, as most investors participate only during market uptrends,” said Naveen Vyas, senior vice-president at Anand Rathi Global Finance. However, experts argue this surge in one-off participants doesn’t necessarily mean the ‘buy-and-hold’ philosophy has lost its relevance. “While the buy-and-hold approach still exists, it has been overshadowed by short-term opportunities and easy access to online trading platforms,” Vyas added. Retail investors have increasingly become opportunistic, focusing on quick gains rather than long-term investing, he added.

Also Read | Public shareholding tops 50% for first time in over a decade

Liquidity pivot

Fiscal 2026 witnessed a reversal in retail flows after six years of relentless accumulation totaling 4.6 trillion. During the year, individual investors pulled out 5,803 crore as geopolitical tremors and sky-high valuations sparked a dash for the exits. This was not a complete surrender, but a tactical reallocation.

While secondary portfolios were trimmed for profit-booking, appetite for primary issuances surged to 42,608 crore, proving that the hunger for fresh paper remains intact. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) ploughed nearly 8.5 trillion into the market during the same period. Additionally, attractive yields in fixed income instruments encouraged some reallocation away from equities.

Also Read | Demat account additions slow in FY26 as volatility dents retail momentum

Meanwhile, V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, sees no sign of structural exhaustion in retail liquidity. “Funds are flowing in via the mutual fund route, and through active participation, these funds are providing essential market liquidity,” he noted.

Going forward, experts believe that this period of caution may be the prelude to a stronger return. “Since valuations have now turned attractive, we believe retail investors will re-enter the market, participate in the rally, and shift back into a buy mode,” Vyas said.

Also Read | Big conglomerates’ grip on market cap steadily loosens as new-age firms rise

Dwindling footprint

The market landscape also underwent a significant structural realignment during the fiscal, as the retail frenzy gave way to the steady hand of institutional and proprietary players. While individual investors still command a respectable third of all cash market turnover, their footprint narrowed by nearly 90 basis points (bps) in FY26, a cooling trend that has seen their influence recede from a pandemic-era peak of 45%.

Also Read | Demat account additions slow in FY26 as volatility dents retail momentum

As the retail tide ebbs, professional desks are filling the void. Proprietary traders bolstered their stronghold to 30.9%, up from just 25.1% five years ago, while DIIs climbed to an all-time high of 14.2%. This ascent highlights a maturing market, where participation is increasingly channeled through sophisticated, indirect vehicles rather than impulsive direct trades. Meanwhile, foreign investors appeared to move to the sidelines, with their share moderating to a four-year low of 14.6%, a reflection of a cautious global stance toward domestic volatility.

About the Authors

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market research. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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