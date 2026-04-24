Is India's retail investor story losing its stickiness?

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

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