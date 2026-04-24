Is India's retail investor story losing its stickiness?

The post-pandemic era saw the Indian retail investor evolve into a formidable market force, but is the tide finally turning? After years of relentless accumulation, an interplay of lofty valuations and geopolitical friction has triggered a pivot toward caution.
The post-pandemic era saw the Indian retail investor evolve into a formidable market force, but is the tide finally turning? After years of relentless accumulation, an interplay of lofty valuations and geopolitical friction has triggered a pivot toward caution.
From turning net sellers for the first time in six years to participation patterns becoming increasingly transient and episodic, Mint decodes the moves of these mom-and-pop investors in fiscal 2026, based on the latest data disclosures by the National Stock Exchange.
From turning net sellers for the first time in six years to participation patterns becoming increasingly transient and episodic, Mint decodes the moves of these mom-and-pop investors in fiscal 2026, based on the latest data disclosures by the National Stock Exchange.
Participation skew
The cash market segment currently shows a highly skewed, long-tailed participation pattern that challenges the narrative of a stable retail base. Data for fiscal 2026 reveals a sharp concentration of ‘transient’ activity: single-day traders alone account for 24% of the base. This concentration intensifies at the lower end of the spectrum, where those trading 10 days or fewer constitute a dominant 69% of active investors. Conversely, the ‘stickier’ segment—investors trading for over 100 days—has thinned to a mere 2.9%.
This shift raises critical questions regarding the underlying stability of retail liquidity.
“Retail liquidity in the cash market is uneven and unstable, as most investors participate only during market uptrends,” said Naveen Vyas, senior vice-president at Anand Rathi Global Finance. However, experts argue this surge in one-off participants doesn’t necessarily mean the ‘buy-and-hold’ philosophy has lost its relevance. “While the buy-and-hold approach still exists, it has been overshadowed by short-term opportunities and easy access to online trading platforms,” Vyas added. Retail investors have increasingly become opportunistic, focusing on quick gains rather than long-term investing, he added.
Liquidity pivot
Fiscal 2026 witnessed a reversal in retail flows after six years of relentless accumulation totaling ₹4.6 trillion. During the year, individual investors pulled out ₹5,803 crore as geopolitical tremors and sky-high valuations sparked a dash for the exits. This was not a complete surrender, but a tactical reallocation.
While secondary portfolios were trimmed for profit-booking, appetite for primary issuances surged to ₹42,608 crore, proving that the hunger for fresh paper remains intact. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) ploughed nearly ₹8.5 trillion into the market during the same period. Additionally, attractive yields in fixed income instruments encouraged some reallocation away from equities.
Meanwhile, V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, sees no sign of structural exhaustion in retail liquidity. “Funds are flowing in via the mutual fund route, and through active participation, these funds are providing essential market liquidity,” he noted.
Going forward, experts believe that this period of caution may be the prelude to a stronger return. “Since valuations have now turned attractive, we believe retail investors will re-enter the market, participate in the rally, and shift back into a buy mode,” Vyas said.
Dwindling footprint
The market landscape also underwent a significant structural realignment during the fiscal, as the retail frenzy gave way to the steady hand of institutional and proprietary players. While individual investors still command a respectable third of all cash market turnover, their footprint narrowed by nearly 90 basis points (bps) in FY26, a cooling trend that has seen their influence recede from a pandemic-era peak of 45%.
As the retail tide ebbs, professional desks are filling the void. Proprietary traders bolstered their stronghold to 30.9%, up from just 25.1% five years ago, while DIIs climbed to an all-time high of 14.2%. This ascent highlights a maturing market, where participation is increasingly channeled through sophisticated, indirect vehicles rather than impulsive direct trades. Meanwhile, foreign investors appeared to move to the sidelines, with their share moderating to a four-year low of 14.6%, a reflection of a cautious global stance toward domestic volatility.