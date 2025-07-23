The data is clear: you should stop trading and invest in mutual funds instead

Cash contraction

Despite yawning gaps in performance, small investors continue to flock to short-term trading. Many are into derivatives or the cash segment, where they take positions in stocks that they square off the same day. A Sebi research paper released in July 2024, which studied the behaviour of 6.9 million individual investors in the cash segment, showed about 36% were also conducting intra-day trading. The performance of these individual day traders was poor: 70% made losses in such trades, and the figures were similar over three periods.