Mint Explainer | Rupee at record lows: What could arrest the slide
With the current account in check and RBI stepping in, pressure on the Indian rupee is being driven by capital outflows, weak equity returns and trade uncertainty. A pickup in FDI, earnings growth and investor sentiment could change the trajectory.
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee hovered at record low levels against the US dollar on Wednesday, briefly slipping past the 91-per-dollar mark before paring losses after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in through buying by state-owned banks, taking it to around 90.5.