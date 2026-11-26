Indian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, extending their recent winning streak, as record foreign fund inflows push benchmark indexes closer to wiping out their year-to-date losses.

US tariffs will also be in focus after the Trump administration proposed levies on imports from 14 trading partners, including India, to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity.

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The US will cap the tariff imposed on Indian imports at 17% if a trade deal is struck between New Delhi and Washington, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday. If no deal is reached, the tariff would rise to 25%.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 26,061.5 points, as of 8:01 a.m. IST, indicating a positive start for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which closed at 25,819.25 on Wednesday.

The 26,000 points level can act as a key resistance level for the Nifty 50 index, testing whether the recent rally can sustain as the benchmark index nears record high, two analysts said.

The 50-stock index has climbed 12% this month, on course for its biggest gains since April 2020, as investors rotated into markets such as India following a rout in global AI-linked stocks and easing crude oil prices. The index has lost 1.2% so far this year.

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FPIs net bought Indian shares worth 44.79 billion rupees ($485.63 million) on Wednesday, as per provisional data. They have bought a record $15.16 billion worth of shares in Asia's third-largest economy this month, helping lift the rupee 2.9%.

MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.6% higher on the day, eking out a rare rally after Wall Street retreated from a recent slump.

Brent crude futures traded around $94.7 per barrel versus about $91 when Indian markets closed on Wednesday. Higher oil prices could temper gains in import-dependent India after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery, raising concerns about Middle East supply disruptions.

STOCKS TO WATCH ** Wipro signs a deal with BP to take over 3,000 of BP's finance operations employees in India, Hungary and Malaysia as the British oil major expands its outsourcing

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** Siemens India Energy reports an 81.5% jump in second-quarter profit to 6.53 billion rupees, while revenue rises about 30% from last year

($1 = 92.2300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vivek Kumar M; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)