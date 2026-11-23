Indian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, extending a four-week winning streak, as foreign investors continued to buy stocks in Asia's third-largest economy amid easing oil prices and a global selloff in AI-linked stocks.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,912 points, as of 7:58 a.m. IST, indicating a positive start for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which closed at 25,800.6 on Friday.

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Foreign investors net bought Indian shares worth 103.08 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) on Friday, as per provisional data. They have invested a record $13 billion so far in November, reducing year-to-date outflows to $18.4 billion.

MSCI's broadest index for Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 1% with South Korean equities trading 3% lower, as investors questioned the massive, largely debt-funded spending on data centres to power AI models.

India's Nifty 50 has surged nearly 12% this month, compared with a 10% decline in MSCI's regional index, as global investors rotated out of AI stocks and returned to Indian equities after two years of selling.

The rally has also been supported by bullish calls from global brokerage firms HSBC and Goldman Sachs, both of which upgraded Indian equities to "outperform" as funds shifted away from global AI stocks.

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"Following the sharp, largely uninterrupted rally in recent sessions, the market's ability to withstand deteriorating global risk appetite and defend key support levels will be critical in determining whether the uptrend retains momentum or gives way to profit-booking," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Brent crude futures were down 0.2% at $92.3 per barrel. The contract has fallen 21.6% so far this month on expectations of easing Middle East tensions and a recovery in regional oil supplies. [O/R]

STOCKS TO WATCH ** Tata Steel to acquire a 26.4% stake in APL Apollo Tubes for a cash consideration of 155.1 billion rupees and launch an open offer to acquire a further 26% holding

** Automaker Maruti Suzuki India raises prices of select models by an average 0.31% from November 22 due to sustained cost pressures

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** IndusInd Bank terminates former top boss Sumant Kathpalia's employment with the bank and is seeking to recover pay spanning his entire tenure, following a disciplinary inquiry

($1 = 92.6700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vivek Kumar M; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)