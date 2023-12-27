Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday tracking positive cues from global peers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian markets traded higher while the US shares gained overnight as investors’ sentiment remained upbeat on cooling inflation and rising bets of lower interest rates. The dollar sank near a five-month low.

On Tuesday, the domestic benchmark indices ended in the positive territory for the third session on the trot as the risk appetite improved after the US inflation data registered a decline for the first time in over three years.

The Sensex gained 229.84 points, or 0.32%, to close at 71,336.80, while the Nifty 50 settled 91.95 points, or 0.43%, higher at 21,441.35.

"We expect markets to be in a range with positive bias and end the year on a positive note. While there is lack of significant triggers and in the absence of any major events due holiday season. Stock specific movement and series of new listings would keep the investors in action," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key domestic and global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday following overnight gains on Wall Street amid optimism over lower interest rates going forward amid cooling inflation.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1% and the Topix index rose 0.68%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3%, while Kosdaq jumped 1.33%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures pointed to a higher open.

Gift Nifty Gift Nifty was trading around 21,542 level as compared to Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,499, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices.

US Stock Market The US stock market extended its rally on Tuesday led by megacap stocks and chip shares, with the S&P 500 touching its highest intraday level since January 2022. All the three indices are on track for monthly, quarterly and annual gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 159.36 points, or 0.43%, to 37,545.33, while the S&P 500 rose 20.12 points, or 0.42%, to 4,774.75. The Nasdaq Composite ended 81.60 points, or 0.54%, higher at 15,074.57.

Among stocks, Manchester United shares rose 3.4%, Gracell Biotechnologies share price jumped 60.3%, while Intel Corp shares rallied 5.2%.

US House Price Index Annual home prices in the US rose again in October pointing toward continued recovery of the housing market. A Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) report showed home prices grew 6.3% on a yearly basis, up from a revised 6.2% the month prior. Prices increased moderately by 0.3% on a month-to-month basis after climbing by 0.7% the month before, Reuters reported.

Dollar at 5-month low The US dollar lingered near a five-month low amid rising bets that cooling inflation will lead the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next year.

The US dollar index slipped 0.17% to 101.47, a hair’s breadth from a five-month low of 101.42 struck on Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down a touch at 3.895%, while the two-year US Treasury yield was up 1.8 basis points at 4.3584%.

India’s CAD narrows India’s current account deficit (CAD) declined to 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, down from 1.1% in the preceding quarter, and 3.8% a year ago. The CAD decreased to $8.3 billion in the September quarter of FY24 against a deficit of $9.2 billion in the preceding three months.

Crude oil prices Crude oil prices traded higher, holding its largest gain in more than a week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated after a fresh attack on shipping in the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate traded above $75 a barrel after rising by 2.7% on Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent near $81 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

