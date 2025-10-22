Your mutual funds keep Indian markets afloat amid foreign outflows
Summary
Consistent SIP inflows and rising equity exposure from long-term funds such as the NPS are fueling domestic participation in Indian stock markets.
Domestic investors have pumped ₹5.79 trillion into the stock market until September—the highest inflow in the first nine months of a calendar year since 2009—despite equities delivering muted returns during the period.
