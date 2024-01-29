Indian Stock Market: Jefferies expects FPI inflows to improve in CY24; Banking stocks to benefit
Indian Stock Market: Jefferies in their India strategy 2024 report say that the foreign investor positioning on India is light and CY24 should see greater inflows which should help banking stocks. They like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Ban, HDFC Bank & SBI.
