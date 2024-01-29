JIndian Stock Market: Jefferies India Pvt ltd in its India strategy 2024 report said that “The Foreign investor positioning on India is light and CY24 should see greater inflows which should help banking stocks.

The Foreign portfolio Investors (FPI) have turned net sellers in January having sold ₹24,734 crore worth equity till 25th, as per NSDL data, adding to volatility in markets. Hence positive flows should should bode well.

The Indian markets have been well-supported by the domestic institutional flows wherein the rise of 'SIPs' (systematic investment plans) continues to create consistent liquidity pool. Analysts at Jefferies do not foresee a disruption to the domestic flow particularly as fixed income has turned less attractive due to tax changes. Moreover, they believe that the FPI flows will likely improve in calendar year 2024.

Key triggers for FPI flows as per Jefferies would be Peaking the US dollar, May'24 general elections in India and the Rising significance of India in global markets.

Also Read- Budget 2024: Bond market focus fixated on government’s fiscal discipline commitment, borrowing plan

As a matter of reference Jefferies highlighted that, Chinese equities saw foreign inflows of $50 billion plus per year during Calendar Year 2017-21. While the size of the Chinese market and economy is much bigger, the global environment wasn't conducive for Emerging Market flows.

Resurgence of a multi-year capex upcycle implies robust 6-7% GDP growth over the next 5-7 years, said Jefferies

They like domestic cyclicals as banks, power, telecom, industrial, property and are under weight on IT, Consumer and Energy.

Banks as per Jefferies can maneuver around slower rise in personal loans by riding broad-based growth (in SME, housing) & uptick in capex to grow at around 15%. They will also need to maneuver around slower deposit growth, cut in rates (50bps post election) & elections (may temporarily disrupt PSUs). Opex levers & low credit cost will be of help. Capital is needed selectively. Valuations are attractive for Growth & ROE. They like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Ban, HDFC Bank & State Bank Of India.

Also Read- ONGC share price rises more than 7%. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

In the non- lending Financials Companies they like ICICI Lombard, BSE , HDFC Life, Max Life, KFIN Technologies & ICICI Prudential for turnaround.

Amongst the NBFC (Non Banking Financial Companies) preferred choice of Jefferies Include Shriram Housing Finance (SHFL). SBI Cards, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC), Can Fin, that offer better leverage to any rate cuts.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author