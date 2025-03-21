Street has a spring in the step, but no bottom yet

While the Nifty has risen 5.6% from its nine-month low of 21964.6 on 4 March, the S&P 500 has declined 2% from 4 March to 5674.29 through Wednesday, on fears of higher US inflation on the back of a tariff war. The US Fed kept rates unchanged at 4.25-4.5% at its policy meeting on Wednesday, in line with market forecasts because of an expected rise in household prices.