India’s stock markets staged a smart recovery on Thursday after falling in the previous two sessions, helped by short covering and bargain buying in beaten-down shares, as sentiment improved on reports that the West Asia conflict could ease.
Nifty, Sensex rebound on hopes of West Asia de-escalation, short covering
SummaryThe benchmark Nifty50 index recovered close to half of its recent losses on Thursday, as reports emerged that Iran had reached out to the US for talks on ending the war, improving risk appetite.
India’s stock markets staged a smart recovery on Thursday after falling in the previous two sessions, helped by short covering and bargain buying in beaten-down shares, as sentiment improved on reports that the West Asia conflict could ease.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More