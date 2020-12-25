Indian stock markets closed today for Christmas

Indian stock markets are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday. It's a long weekend for the stock markets. Trading will resume on Monday. The week has been an eventful and volatile one for traders as investors were concerned about the new strain of the covid-19 virus found in the UK. Nifty 50 ended the week flat after opening down and recovering towards the end of the week. The index fell by around 4% on Monday, though it started recovering by mid of Tuesday. The index ended at 13,749.