(Bloomberg) -- Indian shares advanced on Monday in early trade, briefly wiping out their losses for the year before turning lower, as returning foreign money and the unraveling of the AI trade revived demand for overlooked markets.

The MSCI India Index rose as much as 0.6%, taking it into positive territory for 2026 after a 11% surge this month, before giving up the intraday gain. In contrast, the MSCI’s gauge of developing-market equities is set to erase this year’s advance after tumbling 10% in November.

The diverging fortunes show how quickly India’s standing among global investors has changed. Its relatively limited exposure to the AI investment boom contributed to months of underperformance as money chased technology-heavy markets. Now, as investors unwind crowded AI trades, that same trait is becoming an advantage, drawing money toward a market that had previously been left behind.

READ: Global Money Rushes Back Into Indian Stocks at Record Pace

“Indian markets were ripe for a turnaround after the pessimism of last month,” said G. Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research Pvt. “A lot of things have fallen into place — oil prices have dropped and foreign flows have returned in a big way, as the unraveling of the AI trade prompts global funds to seek exposure to a large, diversified market driven by domestic demand.”

Global funds have poured more than $12 billion into Indian equities in November, set for a monthly record. If the momentum holds, 2026 may yet avoid becoming the worst year for foreign outflows from Indian assets — an outcome that appeared almost certain just a month ago.

Corporate earnings have also strengthened, while lower oil prices have eased concerns about India’s external finances. Earnings for 165 odd companies in the MSCI India Index are expected to grow 16% this fiscal year through March, after expanding 12% and 10% in the previous two years, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

“Resilient earnings delivery has improved the risk-reward for Indian equities,” said Avinash Singh, a deputy head of research at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

The renewed demand is rippling across local markets. Indian stocks are among the world’s best performers this month, while the rupee has led gains among regional currencies. That marks a sharp shift from October, when the currency was hovering near a record low and foreign investors remained heavily underweight the market.

Still, the brief return to positive territory for the year raises the question of whether India’s comeback can persist beyond the global rotation trade. Foreign investors remain net sellers for 2026 despite November’s buying spree, and extending the rally will likely require earnings growth to keep improving even if tailwinds from weaker oil and fading enthusiasm for AI trades begins to diminish.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index fell nearly 1% on Monday. The benchmark is down about 2% so far in 2026, after being down as much as 15% for the year last month.

Even so, the near-term backdrop has been strong enough to prompt global brokerages to revive bullish calls on India. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Citigroup Inc. and Alpine Macro have all turned more optimistic on the nation’s equities this month, while Bank of America says foreign buying may have further to run because active global funds remain close to a record underweight.

--With assistance from Alex Gabriel Simon, Shen Hong and Faseeh Mangi.

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