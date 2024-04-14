Indian stocks may be unruffled by Iran reprisal attacks unless Israel responds
Market analysts' comments came after the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's (TASE) benchmark TA-35 index closed up 0.27% at 1938.18 on Sunday despite Iran's overnight drone and missile attacks.
NEW DELHI : Iran's reprisal attacks on Israel are unlikely to significantly dent the Indian stock market unless Tel Aviv responds, in which case crude oil prices could spike on supply disruptions, market analysts said on Sunday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started