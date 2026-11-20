Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday, with benchmarks likely to consolidate from nine-month highs and overbought conditions, while other Asian markets slid as Anthropic's debut failed to restore faith in AI trades.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,352 points, as of 7:57 a.m. IST, indicating a negative start for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which closed at 25,514.3 on Thursday.

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The Nifty and Sensex have risen 1.5% and 1.8% this week, on course for their fourth straight weekly gain, helped by record monthly foreign inflows worth $12.21 billion as an AI-trade unwind, easing crude, and upbeat earnings.

"The near-term outlook remains strongly bullish, although elevated momentum levels warrant caution against aggressive buying at higher levels," said R Ponmudi, CEO of Enrich Money.

In contrast, other Asian markets are on track for their worst week since 2020. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 2.5% on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI fell 4.1% and 4.7%, tracking a slide in Wall Street equities overnight, as the AI-trade reversal continued.

Firming odds of a potential US rate hike next month supported the dollar, while oil traded marginally higher on reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which offset global surplus fears.

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"Sentiment remains somewhat cautious amid a sharp selloff across several Asian markets and concerns over the US rate outlook; nevertheless, domestic markets have found support from stable crude prices and sustained foreign investor interest," said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking.

Among stocks, Paytm will be in focus after the fintech firm said it would partner with Singapore-based Funding Societies and invest up to 2 billion rupees ($21.44 million) to widen its international reach.

Coal India, as part of a consortium, secured a heavy industries ministry order to set up a sintered rare-earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility.

STOCKS TO WATCH ** Voltas executes joint venture agreement with Atomberg Innovation for the development of room air-conditioner compressors

** Dilip Buildcon receives letter of acceptance worth 4.19 billion rupees from Gurugram Metro Rail for the Gurugram Metro Corridor project

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** Atul's unit gets notice from US Customs and Border Protection concerning the alleged evasion of anti-dumping and countervail duties on imports

** Ashoka Buildcon says Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Company cancelled a project worth 8.46 billion rupees due to internal reasons

($1 = 93.2900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)