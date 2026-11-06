Indian stocks set for pullback after sharp rally on oil slide, foreign inflows

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to break their winning run on Friday as a rout in global markets triggered a cautious undertone for investors as they assessed the impact of the US Democratic win on AI regulations and foreign policy.

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Both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex have gained for six sessions in a row, culminating in their best session in seven months on Thursday, aided by lower oil prices and strong foreign fund inflows.

Foreign institutional investors bought stocks worth about 150 billion rupees ($1.6 billion), their biggest single-day net purchase in nearly six years, as investors rotated out of AI-linked trades globally.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 24,460 as of 7:49 a.m. IST, indicating a weaker start for the benchmark Nifty 50, which closed at 24,536.6 on Thursday.

"The indicated decline is relatively contained compared with the severe global selloff, suggesting that lower crude and India's limited direct exposure to the AI-hardware trade are providing some insulation," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, founder and CEO of HST Wealth.

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Domestic markets are likely to face a volatile session with the possibility of consolidation and profit-booking following the benchmarks' winning streak, according to two analysts.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex rose 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively, on Thursday after Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel, with investors betting the Democrats' sweep of the US midterm elections could hasten an end to the US-Iran conflict.

Sentiment turned risk-averse overnight after a steep selloffin US technology stocks. The Nasdaq sank 5.5%, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 slid 3.4% and 4.4%, respectively, after weak Qualcomm results and concerns over slowing spending on AI infrastructure.

Asian markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday, with South Korea's Kospi down 8% and Japan's Nikkei falling 5%.

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STOCKS TO WATCH ** Bharti Airtel misses second-quarter profit estimates as higher network operating costs offset gains from subscriber additions and upgrades to costlier plans

** Titan beats second-quarter profit estimates, boosted by a one-time gain and resilient demand for its higher-margin diamond-studded jewellery

** Life Insurance Corp of India reports a rise in the September quarter profit, aided by growth in group insurance business

** ONGC posts higher second quarter profit as a surge in crude prices during the period lifts margins

** Britannia beats September quarter profit estimates on steady demand for packaged foods

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)