India's forex reserves decline for third consecutive week
India's FCA, the biggest component of the forex reserves, fell by $1.159 billion to $559.701 billion, as per the RBI's weekly statistical data.
India's foreign exchange reserves declined for the third week, after having risen for the seventh straight week to hit an all-time high of USD 648.562 billion.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message