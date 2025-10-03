India's forex reserves drop by $2.3 billion to $700.2 billion as of September 26, RBI data shows

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.334 billion to settle at $700.236 billion for the week ending September 26, 2025, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, October 3, 2025.

This decrease follows a prior drop of $396 million in the previous reporting week, which had brought the total kitty down to $702.57 billion.

Breakdown of reserve components A significant factor in the overall decline was the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the reserves. FCA decreased by $4.393 billion to $581.757 billion during the reporting week, the data released by the RBI showed.

These assets, when expressed in US dollar terms, are affected by the appreciation or depreciation of non-US units such as the euro, pound and yen that are held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves see a rise In contrast to the decline in foreign currency assets, India's gold reserves recorded an increase. They grew by $2.238 billion, reaching a total value of $95.017 billion for the week ended September 26, the central bank said.