India's forex reserves drop by $2.3 billion to $700.2 billion as of September 26, RBI data shows

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.334 billion to settle at $700.236 billion for the week ending September 26, 2025, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, October 3, 2025.
This decrease follows a prior drop of $396 million in the previous reporting week, which had brought the total kitty down to $702.57 billion.
A significant factor in the overall decline was the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the reserves. FCA decreased by $4.393 billion to $581.757 billion during the reporting week, the data released by the RBI showed.
These assets, when expressed in US dollar terms, are affected by the appreciation or depreciation of non-US units such as the euro, pound and yen that are held in the foreign exchange reserves.
In contrast to the decline in foreign currency assets, India's gold reserves recorded an increase. They grew by $2.238 billion, reaching a total value of $95.017 billion for the week ended September 26, the central bank said.
Other components of the reserves also saw minor decreases. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $90 million to $18.789 billion. Additionally, India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also fell by $89 million, settling at $4.673 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
