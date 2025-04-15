India’s gold demand stalls as prices spike, futures trade at discount amid volatility
Summary
- Fall in domestic demand reflected by commodity bourse MCX' gold futures trading at a discount to bank rate
Hobbled by surging prices in the past week, Indian gold jewellery buyers have tightened their purse-strings in the hope that prices will ease in the coming weeks ahead of auspicious gold buying occasions. This has come at a time of unbridled volatility in global financial markets, with questions being raised over the dollar’s pre-eminence as a safe-haven asset.