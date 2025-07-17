India’s IPO boom cools in 2025—Can the market regain its momentum?
After a record-breaking 2024, investor appetite turns selective as listing gains drop and volatility rises
After a blockbuster 2024 that saw Indian companies raise an all-time high of ₹1.69 trillion through initial public offerings, the euphoria around IPOs appears to be softening in 2025. The mainboard segment, once flooded with enthusiastic bidders, is now witnessing lukewarm interest, subdued subscription levels, and sharply lower listing gains.