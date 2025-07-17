“It’s hard to put a number to where the year will end," said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group. “At the start of 2025, expectations were high for all-time record IPO activity. But early challenges—like tariffs and geopolitical tensions—led to volatility in the secondary market until March, keeping IPO activity muted. With markets picking up from April, IPOs have followed suit. Unless there is a major negative event, the second half looks promising, with a strong pipeline ready to launch."