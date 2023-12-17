India's surging share valuations enter a demanding zone
Summary
- On PE ratio, India is the most richly valued among major markets. Its market cap-to-GDP ratio, too, is at an all-time high, having crossed 100%. Can companies justify such high valuations with supernormal earnings growth?
As India’s leading share index sails past another numerical milestone, lifting boats of all sizes and makes around it, it raises the question of fair valuations. In the here and now, share prices are driven by supply and demand, and right now demand is riding that nebulous thing called ‘market sentiment’.